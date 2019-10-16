Greens says pleasure boats polluting sea off Latchi

The Greens said on Wednesday they had received a complaint that pleasure craft were discharging effluents in the sea between Latchi fishing shelter and Fontana Amorosa beach.

They said that it was well known that tourist boats on short cruises visit the area daily.

“The pollution occurs practically on a daily basis and is the result of the discharging of the effluents from the boats,” the Greens said.

The party then posed two questions:

are there not special tanks at Latchi fishing shelter where the effluents from the pleasure boats are delivered every day?

does no one check is these are actually delivered or not?

Polluters should be made to pay and the government and authorities should understand that public health and quality of life takes precedence over any interests.