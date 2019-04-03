Green Line trade edges down in 2018

The value of goods traded from the Turkish occupied to the government controlled areas of the Republic fell by 4% in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to figures published by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, a total of €63m worth of goods were sold since the Green Line regulation came into force in 2004.

In 2018, total sales from the occupied to the government controlled areas totalled €4.5 m, down from €4.8 m in 2017.

There was decline in most products, with the exception of fish, wooden furniture and tiles which registered an increase.