Green Line trade edges down in 2018

April 3, 2019 at 3:27pm
The value of goods traded from the Turkish occupied to the government controlled areas of the Republic fell by 4% in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to figures published by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, a total of €63m worth of goods were sold since the Green Line regulation came into force in 2004.

In 2018, total sales from the occupied to the government controlled areas totalled €4.5 m, down from €4.8 m in 2017.

There was decline in most products, with the exception of fish, wooden furniture and tiles which registered an increase.

