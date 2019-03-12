Green Cyprus captured from space

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kotov has posted a photograph of Cyprus taken from space on Twitter.
#PhotoOfTheDay: #Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterranean Sea after Sicily and Sardinia. It has a land area of 9 251 square kilometers.
Photo by Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kotov pic.twitter.com/ISzAJLJx3h
— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) March 11, 2019
ROSCOSMOS is a State Corporation that was established in August 2015 to oversee and implement a comprehensive reform of the Russian space industry. It implements the Russian government’s space programme and its legal regulation and also places orders for the development, manufacture and supply of space equipment and space infrastructure objects.
It is also responsible for international space cooperation and tasked with setting the stage for the future use of results of space activities in the social and economic development of Russia.
In October, German astronaut Alexander Gers also posted photos of Cyprus from space.
The difference between the two photographs, thanks to the abundant winter rains, is striking.
