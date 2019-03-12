Menu
Green Cyprus captured from space

March 12, 2019 at 12:44pm
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kotov has posted a photograph of Cyprus taken from space on Twitter.

ROSCOSMOS is a State Corporation that was established in August 2015 to oversee and implement a comprehensive reform of the Russian space industry.  It implements the Russian government’s space programme and its legal regulation and also places orders for the development, manufacture and supply of space equipment and space infrastructure objects.

It is also responsible for international space cooperation and tasked with setting the stage for the future use of results of space activities in the social and economic development of Russia.

In October, German astronaut Alexander Gers also posted photos of Cyprus from space.

The difference between the two photographs, thanks to the abundant winter rains, is striking.

