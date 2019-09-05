Greek Tortellini Salad

Mix all the ingredients of a fresh Greek Salad with a bowl of cheese tortellini and you will have a fantastic, summery dish, suitable for a delicious vegetarian lunch or a crowd pleasing starter. It’s incredibly easy to make. You can prepare it in advance and chill it until serving time. In fact it will get better after an hour in the fridge. The pasta will have time to absorb all the great flavours of the dressing. It’s the perfect summer dish to satisfy any pasta cravings threatening to mess with the ever so stressful bikini season. Enjoy it guilt-free. You are worth it!

Ingredients

500 grams cheese tortellini

1 cup black Kalamata olives, pitted and cut in 2-3 pieces

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium red onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 medium cucumbers, chopped (see note)

100 grams feta cheese, crumbled

For the dressing

½ cup olive oil

2 T balsamic vinegar

1 Tbs honey

2 tsp dijon mustard

1 clove garlic crushed

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup parmesan, grated

Method

Cook the tortellini in plenty of salted water, according to the package instructions.

Make the dressing while tortellini cooks. Mix all ingredients together in a jar, except the parmesan. Shake jar to mix.

Drain tortellini and put in a large mixing bowl. While they are still warm, pour over the dressing and the grated parmesan. Mix gently with a silicon spatula until thoroughly mixed. Leave tortellini to cool to room temperature.

Add remaining ingredients to cooled pasta. Mix to combine and serve.

You can make up to 1 hour in advance and chill.

Note: Cyprus cucumbers are small. If you can find only large ones then use about 2 cups chopped cucumber.