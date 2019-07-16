Greek police believe they have solved U.S. scientist’s murder

Greek police believe they have found the killer of an American biologist who was found murdered on the island of Crete on July 8, a source said on Tuesday.

Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was found dead in a disused military bunker on July 8, a week after she went missing.

A 27-year-old man questioned in connection with her death confessed to the crime, said Constantinos Lagoudakis, a senior police official in the Cretan town of Chania.

“During the questioning he confessed his act and will be taken to court today,” he said in a televised statement. In accordance with Greek law, the suspect was not identified by name. The suspect confessed to knocking Eaton down twice with his car, then killing her, a spokesperson said. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor later on Tuesday to respond to the accusations.

Eaton had been on the island for a science conference. She was thought to be out jogging on the day she disappeared and colleagues raised the alarm when she failed to return.

Her body was found by cavers in the bunker, a system of manmade caves used by the Nazis during the occupation of Crete in World War Two. A post-mortem last week concluded that she died of asphyxiation.

Police said they had evidence Eaton had been killed elsewhere, then taken to the cave where her body was dumped through an air shaft. Marks of sexual abuse were found on her body, Lagoudakis said

(Reuters)