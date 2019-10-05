Menu
Greek PM tells U.S.’s Pompeo Turkey violating Cyprus’s sovereign rights

October 5, 2019 at 10:59am
Turkey is violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Turkey’s recent moves ..are a flagrant violation of Cyprus’s sovereign rights,” Mitsotakis told Pompeo, visiting Greece on the last leg of a trip to southern Europe.

“The United States have a particular interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus is only asking for the self-evident, the implementation of international law,” Mitsotakis said.

(Reuters)

