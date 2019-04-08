Greek language classes to be introduced in occupied north school curriculum

An organised group of Turkish Cypriot educators are trying to introduce the teaching of Greek in the curriculum of schools in the occupied north, philenews reported on Monday.
The group is made up by educators who are Greek philology graduates of universities in Ankara, Istanbul and Thrace.
The group has already contacted the “education minister” in the occupied north, who has already given the green light to introduce the teaching of Greek in some schools.
Two Greek language teachers have been employed to teach the pupils who will declare interest in the classes, philenews reports.
Alpha TV interviewed three of the educators involved in the initiative: