Greek Foreign Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias will visit Cyprus on Monday, October 7, in the context of Greece’s and Cyprus’ coordination, in view of the forthcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council, to be held in Luxemburg, on October 14.

Greek FM will be received by the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades and will also meet with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides. After the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers will make joint statements.

According to Greek Foreign Ministry’s sources, the main purpose of Dendias’ visit to Cyprus is the preparation for the EU Foreign Affairs Council, on the agenda of which is the issue of the Turkish illegal drilling operations in the Cyprus’ Εxclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Furthermore, Greek Foreign Minister is expected to brief the Cypriot government on his discussions with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during the latter’s official visit to Greece.

On the agenda of Dendias’ visit to Cyprus is also the coordination of Greece’s and Cyprus’ next steps as regards the denouncement of the Turkish illegal actions in the Cyprus’ ΕΕ, as well as the Cyprus problem in view of possible significant developments that may arise in the coming period.

Turkey has dispatched its drill ship Yavuz to the Cypriot EEZ with the intention of carrying out drilling operations in Cyprus’ block 7, located off the south-western coast of Cyprus. Block 7, has been licensed by the Government of Cyprus to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for hydrocarbon exploration. Moreover, since 4 May 2019, a second the Turkish drill ship, “Fatih”, has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of Akamas peninsula. The area falls within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus. Ankara extended the navtex until November 1, 2019.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

