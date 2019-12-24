Greek FM: Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and France energy summit in January

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday announced the convening of a four-party energy summit between Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and France on January 4-5, in Cairo.

In an interview on Greek TV station “Alpha”, Dendias also underlined the importance of the interstate agreement on the EastMed pipeline to be be signed in Athens, on January 2.

Dendias said the EastMed pipeline represents an alternative energy route that will ensure Europe’s energy self-sufficiency. He also said that Italy will soon accede to the agreement.

As regards Turkey’s negative stance towards this project, the Greek Foreign Minister said that the EastMed pipeline is not a reaction to Ankara’s provocative actions in the region.

“Turkey’s inclination to interpret all actions that way is an inclination which stems from its inner insecurity,” he added.

Speaking to CNA, Cyprus Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said that the “3+1” meeting, with the addition of France, is indicative of the “interest Paris displays for developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, nothing more and nothing less.”

He also said that the aim of the quadrilateral meeting is not to enlist French assistance in case of an incident “to the contrary, it is about avoiding an incident from taking place.”

The Spokesman also referred to developments that will help de-escalate tension, he said however that he was not in a position to provide more details at this stage.

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, he said that they will discuss stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s expansionist and aggressive policy and the Turkish-Libyan memorandum.

He clarified, however, that the move does not aim at provoking Turkey. “It is Turkey that is provoking us and we are taking various steps in order to help Turkey realise that it should abandon at a certain stage its gunboat diplomacy and discuss” with us, he added.

(CNA)



