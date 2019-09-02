Greek FM calls on Turkey to stop violating Cyprus’ EEZ rights

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has stressed that Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus΄ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) violate the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

In an interview on Monday with Greece’s “Alpha Radio”, Dendias also reiterated that Cyprus is a sovereign EU member state. And that Turkey is behaving like a disruptive factor in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece, he stressed, will not follow this path.

Commenting on a recently published photograph, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a map which presents half of the Aegean Sea as a Turkish territory, Dendias said that each state’s borders are concretely defined by the International Law, not by any communication rhetoric.

“Such communication strategies cannot alter international legality but rather consolidate the image of Turkey as a country that violates legality,” Dendias also said.

“Greece is not willing to follow Turkey neither in the path of the `balkanisation` of the region nor in the path of regional provincialism,” the Greek Foreign Minister said before calling on Turkey to comply with the International Law.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 after Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

