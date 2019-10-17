Greek F16s participate in national guard exercise at Kalo Chorio (video, photos)

The final stage of a joint military exercise between Cyprus and Greece was carried out at Kalo Chorio firing range in the Larnaca district on Thursday morning with the participation of two Greek F16 which used real fire to ‘strike’ land targets.

Also taking part in the ‘Steel Arrow’ exercise are two Gazelle helicopters of the Cyprus National Guard, Leonidas armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles.

Defence Ministry sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the exercise aimed at the better response to operational missions.