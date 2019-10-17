width=728 width=728   width=720   width=720   width=728   width=728", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/greek-f16s-participate-in-national-guard-exercise-at-kalo-chorio-video-photos/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Local

Greek F16s participate in national guard exercise at Kalo Chorio (video, photos)

October 17, 2019 at 12:12pm
The final stage of a joint military exercise between Cyprus and Greece was carried out at Kalo Chorio firing range in the Larnaca district on Thursday morning with the participation of two Greek F16 which used real fire to ‘strike’ land targets.

Also taking part in the ‘Steel Arrow’ exercise are two Gazelle helicopters of the Cyprus National Guard, Leonidas armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles.

Defence Ministry sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the exercise aimed at the better response to operational missions.

 

 

 

 

