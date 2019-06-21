Greek-Cypriot wanted for murder, sentenced to five years in jail in occupied north

Iosif Iosif, also known as Sifis was sentenced to five years in prison by a “court” in the occupied north for entering the area illegally and possession of weapons and ammunition.
The 40 year old is also wanted by police of the Republic of Cyprus in connection with investigations into an attempt on the life of Nicos Rodotheou and illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply.
He was arrested on January 9 in the occupied north after he was found to be possession of two guns.
Sifis was found in a flat in Famagusta, with 100 bullets and two weapons in his possession. He was also found using a fake ID, under the name of Nikos Nikolaou.
Dydi Rudolf or Balazov Miroslav, 37, reportedly Sifis’ accomplice in the Rodotheou murder attempt, is also serving a seven-month sentence in the occupied north.
He is wanted by the police of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as Slovakian authorities for other cases.
Read more: