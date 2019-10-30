Greek Cypriot, Turkish Cypriot politicians want joint action against climate change

Climate change is already affecting divided Cyprus and legislation to mitigate dire consequences is urgent, a joint communique by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot politicians said on Wednesday.

“It is essential that environmental legislation is introduced and strictly adhered, that mitigation measures are horizontally agreed upon and enforced across the island, if we are to save it from impending ruin,” the communique also said.

“We need to commit to the targets set by the European Union for the year 2020 and the upcoming agreements on the targets for 2030, as well as embed the 17 UN sustainability targets for 2030 in all our policy decisions,” it added.

Leaders and representatives of political parties from both sides of the divide met at the Ledra Palace under the auspices of the Slovak embassy.

They discussed the issue “How urgent is the need to combat climate?” as proposed by the hosting party, the Greek Cypriot Cyprus Greens-Citizens’ Cooperation.

In addition, the politicians “commit to introducing measures to combat climate change and prevent further environmental catastrophes on the whole island, recognising that this homeland was only lent to us for safekeeping for future generation”.

They also sent the message that the solution of the Cyprus problem aiming at the reunification of our common homeland is a prerequisite for unifying Cyprus’ natural environment.

Therefore, “they call upon the two leaders to resume the negotiations, according to UN resolutions under the auspices of the UN Secretary General”.

The next regular meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held on Wednesday November 27.