A Greek Cypriot man has been remanded for three days by a “court” in the occupied north for allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Friday night on the Morfou – Kyrenia road.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the Greek Cypriot was driving towards Kyrenia when he allegedly struck a 65 year old man who was walking along the road.

The driver was arrested by the “police” and on Saturday morning he was taken to “court” for the remand.