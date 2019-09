A 44-year-old Greek Cypriot man drowned on Sunday at a beach near the occupied village of Trikomo in the northern part of the island, according to Yeni Duzen.

The man was spotted in the water of Agios Sergios beach at around 13:15 but had already died under conditions which are being investigated by the “police”.

According to the report, there were large waves in the area where the incident happened.