Menu
International

Greece says eight abducted as tanker stormed off Cameroon

December 31, 2019 at 2:00pm
Edited by

Eight people were abducted and one person injured during an armed raid overnight on a Greek-registered tanker anchored off Cameroon, Greek authorities said on Tuesday.

Greece’s shipping ministry said the ‘Happy Lady’ tanker was two nautical miles off the port of Limboh in Cameroon when it was stormed by individuals who were armed.

Five Greeks, two people from the Philippines and a Ukrainian were kidnapped and a Greek national injured, the ministry said in a statement.

The tanker has a crew of 28.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
December 31, 2019

World rings in the new year amid wildfires, protests

Annie Charalambous
International
December 31, 2019

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires

Andreas Nicolaides
International
December 30, 2019

I wouldn’t have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg

Annie Charalambous