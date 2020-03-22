Menu
CoronavirusInternational

Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

March 22, 2020 at 6:33pm
Edited by

Greece announced a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, as part of further efforts to combat the coronavirus spread, its prime minister said in a televised address on Sunday.

The measure will go into effect on Monday morning.

“It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We have to protect the common good, our health.”

Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, a rise of 94 that brought the total to 624 with fatalities increasing to 15.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

CoronavirusInternational
March 22, 2020

Germany’s Merkel goes into quarantine after contact with infected doctor

Bouli Hadjioannou
CoronavirusLocal
March 22, 2020

Coronavirus: Another three test positive in Turkish-held north Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou
CoronavirusLocal
March 22, 2020

Coronavirus: Cyprus Medical Association call for lockdown

Bouli Hadjioannou