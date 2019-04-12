Great takeaway restaurants in Cyprus

If you, like me, are thinking about ordering in while watching the much-anticipated premiere of Game of Thrones, we’ve got you covered. Here are ten great takeaway restaurants you can call to cook for you, while Daenereys’ dragons will be keeping you company.

By Natassa Georgiou

gohealthyetc

Dinner with Khal Drogo made by the known chef Pericles Roussounides. In this brand-new fast casual restaurants in Engomi, the chef has created an imaginative menu with tasty, nutritious and balances foods such as soups, wraps, sandwiches and salads, inspired by every corner of the world. At gohealthyetc, all products are prepared on location daily, from their breads to their homemade mayonnaise, using pure, organic ingredients and they are only served fresh. We loved their salads, especially the Peruvian Shrimp Pasta Salad, for its taste and size.

Take Away. Diogenous 1, Engomi, 22744744, Monday-Friday 07:30-19:30, Saturday 09:00-19:00

Akakiko

Do you love Japanese cuisine? Then, for sure, order form Akakiko! Their big, delicious menu which is constantly updated, gives you the chance to create different combinations, each time you order. For example, you can get one of the sushi sets from eight to 72 pieces, with Maki – trust me and pick one of the experimental Makis – or something from the variety of small plates, signature dishes, salads, seafood, meat or vegetarian dishes. Their online ordering option on their website is very easy to use.

Take Away & Delivery. Achaion 1, Engomi, Royal Apollonia Hotel, Limassol, Nissi Avenue 18, Ayia Napa, 7777 8022, Monday-Sunday. For more information visit www.akakiko.com.cy

Ta Souvlakia tou Androu

One of the best kebab houses in Nicosia. Very good quality meet, large portions and of course, Andros, a master-griller. He grills from souvlakia and shieftalia to pork chops, ribs, wined meat, halloumi, sausages, pastourmas, mushrooms, chicken and beef gyros. Whatever you choose, you will enjoy it. Personal favourite: the pork souvlakia – which melts in your mouth (its secret is the meat Andros choses) with shieftalia and halloumi in Paphos pitta.

Take Away & Delivery. Kyreneias Avenue 49A, 22 331831, 97 763124, Monday-Saturday 11:00 – 23:00

Kalimera India

The closest you can get to traditional Indian food. Since 2011, Venkatesh has been cooking classic Indian recipes, with tasty spices. Make sure that your order will include samosas and onion bajji for starters and then continue with the Chicken korma in a creamy sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews, as well as the Prawn kadai in a spicy tomato sauce with fresh herbs and the Palak paneer with soft cubed cheese cook in spinach curry. Must sides: Pulao rice, Cheese and garlic naan, as well as Mango lassi, a smoothie with mango and yoghurt to put out the fire!

Take Away & Delivery. Vragadinou 3, Limassol, 97 784452, Monday-Sunday 12:00 – 22:00

Pizzeria 485 ° Napoletana

In Larnaca you will find traditional Neapolitan pizza, with the distinct fluffy, chewy dough and good quality ingredients, baked in wood oven. Whichever you choose, the menu which has around 15 pizzas will fully satisfy you. I have to say though, that my personal favourites are the Margherita with fresh mozarrella, parmesan and basil and the bianca with mushrooms, 3 cheeses, onion, garlic, sage and the spicy Salamara with Napoli salami, chilies, fresh mozzarella and parmesan. For dessert, try the mascarpone cheese and Nutella pizza, shaped like a flower. Heaven!

Take Away. D.N. Demetriou 11, Larnaca, 7000 0485, Tuesday-Friday 17:00 – 23:00, Saturday-Sunday 12:30 – 23:00

Syrian Arab Friendship Club

Delicious Arabic meze with home delivery. Their set menus are practical and tasty, as they offer all the musts for two to eight persons. The vegetarian meze is excellent, as well as the full meze with dips, starters, salad and meat. If you are a meat lover try the mixed grill which includes kebab, lamb souvlaki and the heavenly Shish Tawouk. Also, you can order all the above in a sandwich! Don’t miss out on the crispy Falafel with tahini in soft pitta which they make on location.

Take Away & Delivery. Vasilissis Amalias 17, Nicosia, 22 776246, 7000 0987, Monday-Sunday 12:00 – 23:00

Bake ‘n’ Take

One of the most budget-friendly choices that offers excellent quality and quantity. Handmade fresh snacks from Armenia and Lebanon in classic, as well as new versions. Share some lahmacun with beef, lamb mince and herbs as well as koupes with pork mince or mushrooms, potato pies with caramelised onions, black pepper and parsley, as well as a generous portion of halloumi pie. We tried the pasturma pie with spicy beef Armenian pastura and egg and the finger-licking shieftalia pie with pork mince with herbs, grilled with onion, parsley and sumac. Their homemade tahini pies with honey, sugar and cinnamon are among the best we’ve ever tried.

Take Away & Delivery. Makariou avenue III 63C, Nicosia, 22 251261, Monday-Saturday 08:00 – 22:00

Goodburger

Juicy handmade American burgers, with 100% fresh beef, without preservatives as well as burgers with chicken fillet and veggie and falafel choices. Start with chicken wings and cheese nachos, continue with a Kentucky burger with cheese, bacon and fried egg, the Mississippi BBQ with cheddar, caramelised onions and BBQ sauce and finish with the Bronx with grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard sauce, all served with french fries. If you’re really hungry try the double or triple Big Show Eaters. Don’t forget to check their deals.

Take Away & Delivery. Larnakos Avenue 48, Nicosia, 22 334959, Elia Papakyriacou 32, Engomi, 22 333373, Monday-Sunday 12:00 – 23:00

Pizza Mine

There’s always space for another pizzeria, especially an Italian-style one. All their pizzas are made with a thin crust in one size and their baked in a wood oven in ten minutes. They offer four different sauces, 3 kinds of cheese (including a vegan one), many toppings such as artichoke, broccoli, greek sausage, baked aubergine, sun dried tomatoes and others which you can add after the pizza is baked, like rucola, fresh basil and cherry tomatoes. You can also make your own salad with the sauce, cheeses and ingredients of your choice. Very good prices.

Take Away & Delivery. Iosif Hadjiosif 89, Strovolos, Kyrenias Avnue 102, Aglantzia, Nicosia Vasileos Georgiou A, 60, Limassol, 7777 5200, Monday-Sunday 12:00 – 23:00

Kona Kai

Chinese food, couch and the wonder TV show, that has all the globe talking about, are a perfect match. At Kona Kai you will find every Chinese dish you crave, as well as other options. Soups, salads, dim sum, starters, crispy food, seafood, chicken, duck, pork, beef, vegetables, noodles, rice, even Indian and Thai food in large varieties and reasonable prices. Their two-four persons buckets are an easy option. The typical order is: Special Crispy Peking Duck, King Prawns Sweet & Sour, Beef with Green Peppers and Black Beans, Vegetables Chow Mein and Egg Fried Rice.

Take Away & Delivery. Larnakos avenue 43, Gravias 3, Strovolos 7777 6968. For more information visit www.konakai.com.cy.