The Great Ballets 2019 production attach a Euro-Mediterranean flavor to the annual event hosting two dance groups from Cyprus and Israel respectively.

The opening will feature nine distinguished Cypriot dancers leaded by choreographers Daphne Mouyassi and Eleni O’ Keef in a tribute to Manos Hadjidakis, a great Greek composer and intellectual.

Cypriot Dancers working with prestigious dance companies overseas have responded to the Municipality’s call to participate in this event.

The second part of the evening will host the world- known Kibbutz Dance Company from nearby Israel leaded by their artistic director, internationally renowned, multi-awarded, choreographer Rami Be’er.

Following Artistic Director Rami Be’ers premier of Horses in the Sky in Limassol in 2017, we bring a continued version of this work in his newest production called “Horses in the Sky 2019 – Asylum”.

Be’er’s exclusive and unique choreographic character constitutes the company’s trademark both in Israel and abroad.

The production was received enthusiastically by critics and the media and is considered “an extraordinary composition of a seasoned artist and a master in composition’. The group that is characterised by ‘dynamic sensibility’ has performed in leading venues worldwide receiving positive comments and remarks of enthusiasm for its technical and aesthetic aptitude and skill.

This year’s production is definitely an astonishing performance that will satisfy the audience and will be undoubtedly a source of thrill amongst the most demanding spectators.

Tickets:

www.soldoutticketbox.com

At all Stephanis stores and selected So Easy Kiosks.

From: Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Until: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

Time: Starts at 21:00

Pattihio Theater Limassol

Cost: €35 / €30 / €25 / €20