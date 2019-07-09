Graduate Studies at the Cyprus Institute Graduate School

The Cyprus Institute (CyI) is a world-class, non-profit research and educational institution with a strong scientific and technological orientation. It is a regional Centre of Excellence, addressing issues of regional interest but of global significance, with an emphasis on cross-disciplinary research and international collaborations.

CyI is comprised of four specialized multidisciplinary research centres, developed in partnership with leading international institutions in their respective thematic areas:

ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESEARCH CENTRE (EEWRC)

The Energy, Environment and Water Research Centre addresses science, technology, economic and policy issues related to major challenges in the energy, environment, climate and water sectors for Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean. Established in cooperation with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY IN ARCHAEOLOGY AND CULTURE RESEARCH CENTRE (STARC)

The Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Centre conducts research on archaeology and cultural heritage using methods from the natural, material and computational sciences. Established in cooperation with the Centre de Recherche et de Restauration des Musées de France (C2RMF).

COMPUTATION-BASED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE (CaSToRC)

The Computation-based Science and Technology Research Centre addresses complex research problems in science, engineering and the humanities, by applying advanced computational and data methodologies. Established in cooperation with the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and its National Centre for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA).

EMME-CARE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN MIDDLE EAST – CLIMATE & ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH CENTRE

The new centre is currently being set up in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (Germany), the Commissariat à l’Έnergie atomique et aux Έnergies alternatives (France), and the University of Helsinki (Finland). The Centre is co-funded by the EU Horizon2020 programme and national funds, and will conduct research on the environmental challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, and among other issues will focus on the extreme weather events and poor air quality which are increasing in intensity in the coming decades.

THE GRADUATE SCHOOL

The Graduate School is the educational arm of The Cyprus Institute. It is an accredited, degree-granting institution of higher education recognised internationally.

Established in 2010, the Graduate School focuses on postgraduate level education. The graduate school provides an educational environment where excellence in education and research are fostered through interdisciplinary collaborations, addressing regional problems of global significance. A small number of students are accepted every year that are all fully involved in the research activities of the institute. This provides students with the opportunity to acquire hands-on training in the use of the latest methods and techniques, have access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, and carry out research with internationally recognised research teams. The school aspires to educate future leaders in academia and research. Alumni already hold positions in academia and industry, both in Cyprus and internationally.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES

The portfolio consists exclusively of graduate degree programmes at both Master’s and Doctoral level:

Generous financial aid opportunities are available including scholarships, assistantships and work-study.

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

The portfolio also includes a diverse set of training opportunities, such as internships, winter/summer schools, special seminars and workshops, most of which are also open to academic staff from other institutions.

For more information about the various educational and training opportunities, visit: www.cyi.ac.cy.

WHY STUDY AT THE CYPRUS INSTITUTE?

UNIQUE EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE IMMERSED IN AN INTENSE RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT

The Cyprus Institute is a champion in competitive research, attracting an impressive number of European projects and other competitive grants. It holds a European record in attracting funds through the European programme Horizon2020 (per researcher), well above the national and European average.

These research projects co-funded a number of state-of-the-art facilities, many of which are unique on a national and regional level. Our students have access to these facilities throughout the duration of their graduate research.

Moreover, many of our students are offered research assistantships allowing them to join research teams and gain valuable research experience alongside their theoretical education.

Finally, students have the opportunity to work alongside exceptional faculty and their research teams that choose The Cyprus Institute for its strong research focus and Cyprus’s unique geographical position in an area abundant with research challenges and opportunities.

LOW STUDENT-FACULTY RATIO

The Graduate School maintains a small number of hand-picked students, which results in a low student-faculty- ratio. This allows for a high degree of individual focus in research, personal guidance, mentoring and career coaching resulting in successful placements.

MULTICULTURAL ENVIRONMENT

The School values the advantages of a multicultural environment so it has made it a priority to promote diversity. Hence, 47% of students and 65% of faculty are international. English is the language of instruction and communication.

JOINT DEGREES

Through extensive research collaborations and partnership networks, students have the option to pursue their PhD studies at The Cyprus Institute jointly with internationally recognised institutions with which the institute maintains agreements for joint degrees, such as the University of Illinois, the University of Paris-Saclay, RWTH Aachen University, and other prestigious institutions.

CONTACT

To apply visit website, www.cyi.ac.cy , or contact the Office of Graduate Studies at [email protected] or tel: 22208614.