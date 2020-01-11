Government to contribute €1.3m for Ayia Napa amphitheatre

The government will contribute €1.3m towards the construction of an amphitheatre in Ayia Napa of which €500,000 will be given this year and €800,000 in 2021.

The municipality was informed about cabinet’s decision yesterday during a meeting between Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou and Ayia Napa’s deputy mayor Christos Zannetou.

During the meeting, the deputy mayor also briefed the minister on other priority projects for Ayia Napa including the construction of primary school B and an indoor sports centre, additional financial aid to build the new Ayia Napa kindergarten and speeding up painting and maintenance of the primary school.

The resort’s Municipality has already invited bids for thea €3.8m open air amphitheatre it aspires will establish it on the international cultural scene.

The amphitheatre will be built on a hill north of Ayia Napa, with views to the resort and sea. It will cost about €3.8m, have 2200 seats and be able to host all types of events, from operas, international concerts and plays.

It will be open daily, for visitors to admire the views.

Ayia Napa organises a number of cultural events including the annual festival, the Mediaeval festival and the youth festival and is keen to attract international events as part of efforts to promote cultural tourism.

