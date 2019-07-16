Government receiving bids for construction of Nicosia peripheral highway

The Department of Public Works on Tuesday issued a call for tenders for the construction of Phase A1 of the Nicosia ring road.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion at the entrance of the capital and promote economic activity.

Phase A1 includes the construction of a 7.5 km long road which will connect Limassol-Nicosia A1 highway, near the Dali industrial area with the Tseriou avenue roundabout.

Another 10 connecting roads, three flyovers and one roundabout will be constructed to connect other sections of the highway with the new road.

Works are expected to start in the first semester of 2020 and will last for three years.

Phase A1 will cost €62 million, VAT not included. A large part of its cost (€43.8 million) will be financed by the EU as the highway has been integrated in the the Trans-European Road Network and the Orient/East Med Corridor.

In total, the project will be comprised of five phases, with the cost estimated at €350 million. Upon completion it will operate as a ringer and will connect the main radial roads: Nicosia-Limassol (A1), Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia (A9) and the proposed Nicosia-Palaichori highway.