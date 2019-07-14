Government receives Akinci’s proposal for co-management of natural resources

President Anastasiades has received the proposal made by Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, for the co-management of the natural resources.

A press release issued by the Presidency said that President Anastasiades received on Sunday, in Limassol, the Head of the office of the UN Secretary General`s Special Representative in Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov, which handed over to him the proposal which the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Mustafa Akinci, submitted to the UN Secretary General, as regards the co-management of the natural resources.

It is also noted that the President of the Republic gave instructions for a meeting of the political party leaders on July 16, during which he will brief the political leaders on the developments and Akinci`s proposal.

