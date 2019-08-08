Public officials, party leaders disclose assets

Assets belonging to public officials were made public today after they were posted on the Parliament’s official website, in accordance with the 2004 law that obliges the President of the Republic, the President of the House, the ministers and the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) among others to disclose them.

President Anastasiades’ assets amount to €213,540. In his statement, dated March 2018, the president declared he owns immovable property worth €66,000, plus €61,750 in the bank. Additional assets include an Audi A8 worth €85,000, and €790 in shares.

Diko president Nicolas Papadopoulos owns offices worth approximately €445,000, land at Paralimni worth €70,000, a house in Strovolos worth approximately €960,000 and a house in Agios Andreas worth approximately €461,000.

He also holds a number of shares in private companies and his earnings for 2018 amounted to around €475,000, of which € 81,000 relates to revenue from the House of Representatives, €24,000 from the rents of his properties and €370,000 from the sale of a property.

Disy president Averof Neofytou owns six properties that are worth in total around €8 million, having also sold some land in Paphos worth around €100,000. His annual revenue for the year 2018 amounted to €148,000, while his debts exceed €1.1 million.

Edek president Marinos Sizopoulos has declared deposits of €20,000 with Hellenic Bank and a debt of approximately €70,000. As for his assets, he says they have not changed since the previous statement.

Akel Secretary General Andros Kyprianou’s assets were not very clear, as all statements were presented differently and almost all were handwritten. However, by interpreting his statement, it emerged that he currently holds around €12,500 in his bank account, while his earning as a member of Parliament for the year 2018 amounted to €81,700.