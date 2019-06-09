“Government must intensify pressure on Turkey to cooperate on missing persons“

The government has to intensify its pressure on Turkey so that Ankara shows the necessary will to cooperate on the issue of the missing persons of Cyprus, until the fate of each missing person is established and their families suffering comes to an end, Cyprus Acting President, House President, Demetris Syllouris said on Sunday.

Speaking during a memorial service at Spilia village, in Nicosia district, Syllouris also noted that the government has to continue supporting the work of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) so that it becomes more effective.

Syllouris also underlined the need to intensify efforts for a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem, without any troops and guarantees, a solution that will liberate Cyprus, “will secure our survival here, the normal functioning of the state, the prosperity and progress of all the people, safeguarding our own and our children`s future in conditions of peace and solidarity.”

Moreover he stressed the need for a solution so that “all Cypriots enjoy the benefits which the EU provides to its citizens, improving their everyday life.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

CNA