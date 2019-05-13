Government labour force rises in April due to temporary employees hiring

Cyprus’ government labour force rose by 215 persons or 0.4% year on year in April mainly driven by temporary employee hiring, data released on Monday by the Statistical Service show.
The government labour force in April reached 52,311 compared with 52,096 in the respective period of 2018.
Permanent staff decreased by 587 persons or 1.6%, whereas temporary staff increased by 4.9% totaling 17,306 persons compared to 16,504 persons in April 2018.
On an annual basis, the largest increase was recorded 1,6% with the number of temporary staff increasing by 11.4% (394 persons) year on year, Cystat said.
Compared to March 2019 the number of persons of all categories increased except in Education where the number of staff decreased by 0.4%. The highest increase was observed in Security Forces with 2.0%) owing to the increase of temporary staff amounting to 4.8%.
(Cyprus News Agency)