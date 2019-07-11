Government labour force increases marginally in June

Government labour force increased marginally in June 2019, according to a press release issued by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

In June 2019 the government labour force increased by 42 persons (0.1%) in comparison to the corresponding month of 2018 and reached 52,215 persons. Permanent staff decreased by 681 persons (-1.9%). Temporary staff increased by 4.3% and reached 17,409 persons compared to 16,686 persons in June 2018.

Compared to June 2018 there is an increase of staff in both the Civil Service and in Education. The largest increase is observed in Education (1.6%) and more specifically in the number of temporary staff which increased by 11.6% (393 persons).

Compared to May 2019, the number of persons of all categories decreased. The highest decrease is observed in Hourly Paid Workers (-1.4%) which is mainly due to permanent staff decrease (-1.5%).

(Cyprus News Agency)