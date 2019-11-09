Government employees on the rise in October

Government employees in October 2019 rose by 1.1% year on year amounting to 52,476 persons, pushed upward due to temporary employment, according to data released on Friday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Permanent staff decreased by 575 persons, to 27,912, marking a reduction of 2.0% year on year, while temporary staff increased by 8.4% reaching 15,971 persons compared to 14,731 persons in October 2018.

Compared to October 2018 employment rose in all categories of personnel, with the largest rise observed in Education (3,3%) mainly in the number of temporary staff which increased by 20.8% or by 712 persons.

Compared to September 2019, an increase is observed in both Education and Security Forces with the largest increase in the casual staff of Education (19.1%).

Read more: