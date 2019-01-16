Menu
Local

Google Street View finally available for Cyprus

January 16, 2019 at 3:17pm

Google Street View is finally available for Cyprus following a Nicosia municipality and a RISE Research Centre collaboration.

According to philenews, the municipality and RISE took on the task to record images of walled Nicosia and submit them on Google Street View.

Now, users can watch 360° views of the capital’s streets and landmarks on their devices.

RISE told Phileleftheros that the initiative started by the municipality in June 2018. Their aim is for Google Street View to expand to cover all of Nicosia and other cities.

Views of occupied Nicosia and Kyrenia are also available on Google Street View.

Archdiocese of Cyprus building

Ayios Ioannis Cathedral

Pagkyprio gymnasium

Severios library

Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios mansion

Phaneromeni Church

Hamam Omerye

Toufexi park

Paphos Gate

Solomou square

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

OXI area

Eleftheria square

Ledras street

Lusignan House – occupied Nicosia

Kyrenia Gate – occupied Nicosia

According to whatis.techtarget.com Google Street View is a feature of Google Maps that enables users to view and navigate through 360 degree horizontal and 290 degree vertical panoramic street level images of various cities around the world. The Street View feature can be used to take virtual walks, explore landmarks or find shops, restaurants and hotels.

The images in Street View are obtained from specially-fitted cars that drive through cities and urban areas, taking panoramic 360 degree recordings of everything they find, including people completing their every-day actions. To protect people’s privacy, Google has implemented technology that blurs people’s faces and provides a way for visitors to flag inappropriate or sensitive imagery for review and removal.

You May Also Like

Local
January 16, 2019

Adverse weather conditions affecting occupied north

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 16, 2019

Stormy seas affecting desalination plants – possible water cuts

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 16, 2019

Operation underway to rescue two people trapped in car in river

Bouli Hadjioannou