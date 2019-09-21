Good news for little Antonis – Treatment begins on Thursday

Thursday is a crucial day for the future of 22-month-old Antonis who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1, a rare degenerative disease.

After a marathon struggle from the family with the support of the whole island, Antonis travels to Boston on Sunday for the revolutionary treatment that will give him hope for a normal life.

In mid-August president Nicos Anastasiades had announced that the infant’s costly treatment ($2 million) will be covered by the state.

Antonis and his parents will fly to the US with an ambulance aircraft from Israel. The boy will stay in Boston for at least a month so that doctors can monitor his progress.

Speaking on Omega channel a few days ago the boy’s mother, Chara Thoma, said that until his transfer to Boston Antonis is continuing his routine treatment at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia to keep him as healthy as possible before the big journey.