‘Golden boys’ getting golden salaries in Cyprus

A total of 664 ‘golden boys’ employed in Cyprus in recent years were getting annual remuneration in excess of €100,000.

Some of them are still in Cyprus working and earning amazingly high salaries. Golden salaries start from €100,000 and exceed €2 million.

‘Golden boys’ are mainly executives of multinational companies attracted to Cyprus by the scheme on offer providing tax exemption of up to 50% of their income to foreign employees. Department of Tax data shows that 16 of them had annual earnings in excess of €1 million.

Specifically, payoffs for multi-national business executives in Cyprus between 2012 to 2017 were as follows:

—Income from €100,000 to €199,999 annually granted to 495 executives

—Income from €200,000 to €299,999 annually granted to 79 executives

—Annual salary of €300,000 to €399,999 granted to 27 executives

—Another 17 executives had salaries ranging from €400,000 to €499,999

—30 executives had salaries ranging from €500,000 to €999,999

—Eight executives had annual earnings ranging from €1 million to € 1.9 million

—Another eight executives earned salaries in excess of €2 million

Department of Tax data shows that 16 executives with salaries over €1 million have been employed on the island since 2012. Also, of the 664 golden boys, the majority of them and specifically 216, undertook their positions in Cyprus in 2016.

A total of 136 executives of multinational companies came to Cyprus in 2015 and another 104 in 2017. The remaining 208 began employment in Cyprus between 2012 and 2014.

The total amount of annual income for the above mentioned 664 executives amounted to €172.8 million. Of these, 424 are employed at big organisations and private companies with a total annual income of €108.5 million.

