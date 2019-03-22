A new all-day spot in the capital, serving interesting dishes with quality ingredients in moderate prices and chef Pericles Roussounides behind its menu.
It is focused on modern dietary trends, with food made by ingredients with high nutritional value, vegetarian and vegan choices.
A unique example of a versatile, all day, casual cafe-restaurant which can satisfy your appetite for breakfast, lunch and dinner with its large variety of healthy and nutritious food and drink choices.
Its menu has something for everyone: authentic wraps prepared daily on the spot, tasty sandwiches and fresh salads inspired from all over the world, as well as velvety soups.
gohealthyetc is located in a carefully decorated, luminous, minimal space with a modern touch and wonderful works of art on its walls. Its exterior space is a must for a refreshing cold drink in the summer months.
Explore the menu at gohealthyetc.com.
Monday – Friday: 07:30 am – 21:00 pm
Food service until 21:00 pm
Saturday: 08:00 am – 20:00 pm
Food service until 20:00 pm
Sunday: Closed
1 Diogenous Street, Engomi
2404 Nicosia
(Opposite European University)
22744744