Global Volunteer Week 2019 by DP World Limassol

During its annual Global Volunteer Week, DP World Limassol carried out a Blood Donation drive and fundraising in cooperation with P&O Maritime Cyprus, aimed at increasing awareness and helping meet the local community’s blood needs.

The Blood Donation drive on December 5 at the company’s Cruise Terminal at the Limassol port was held in memory of the late DP World Limassol employee, Panicos Markides.

In addition to the participation of its employees, port stakeholders and family, with over 30 blood donations, DP World Limassol accepted, on the day, donations on behalf of the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), demonstrating its commitment to support the local community and contributing towards reinforcing the organisation’s efforts. All contributions will be donated to PASYKAF services and programmes that are offered to cancer patients and to their families

It is the third year in a row that DP World Limassol is organising a Global Volunteer Week in Cyprus, on the occasion of the UN International Volunteer Day (IVD), which takes place every year December 5. DP World launched the Global Volunteer Week initiative in 2015, aiming to encourage its employees around the world to contribute to the local communities by volunteering in social and environmental activities. The initiative aims to create empowering relationships with the local communities and civil society, as well as promote sustainability.

DP World Limassol Communications and Sustainability Officer, Doros Aresti, stated: “Donating blood to those in need has endless benefits. We are aware of the increased need for blood, even more so and during the holiday season, given that it is a period with multiple additional challenges. Our team is proud of its positive impact on the community and the difference that we feel we are making”.