Global Danish chain JYSK (Yoosk) to open first store at Nicosia Mall

The first store of Denmark’s best known chain of furniture, homeware and decoration will be opening in Cyprus soon.

JYSK (Yoosk) will open at the Nicosia Mall, offering a full range of top-quality sleep products, furniture and home and garden accessories.

All JYSK (Yoosk) products embody the current philosophy and trends, which call for modern design, simplicity and quality, the company said.

The JYSK Group comprises more than 2,700 stores in over 51 countries globally, with an annual turnover of €3.58 billion. Since it was set up in 1979, it has enjoyed steady and controlled growth, currently employing around 23.000 people.

It has also been appointed as Official Supplier of the Royal Danish Court, proudly displaying on its products ‘By Appointment to The Royal Danish Court’, a title given to companies who have done business with the Royal Danish Court for several years, and who are well-established, financially stable, and enjoy a good reputation.

In the Danish language, the word JYSK refers to anything or anyone from the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. According to JYSK founder Lars Larsen, it is also associated with the concepts of modesty, meticulousness and honesty, three values he has faithfully aligned with. It also means reliability, as well as the principle that deals are always kept.

Among JYSK’s products, mattresses stand out, particularly in the Gold category, where, in addition to a 25 year guarantee the customer has the opportunity for a 100-day try-out before deciding on a type of mattress.

The full range of JYSK products will soon be available at the Nicosia Mall, as well as online at a later stage.

