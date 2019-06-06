Giolou is a village in the Paphos District of Cyprus, located 20 km North of Paphos and 15 km South of Polis Chrysochous. It boards with Loukrounou, Simou, Drymou, Stroumbi, Theletra and Miliou villages.
The village is mentioned by the historians from the Byzantine and Frankish periods.
The village is also known as “fox Village” because the residents used to hunt foxes for living.
At Giolou there are three old church worth visiting. The St. George Chapel, St. Markos Chapel and St Irini Church. You can also visit the historic Kouyiouka Watermill.
In the village there is a football pitch, one of the best kept in Paphos area.