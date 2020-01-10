GHS: Right to change doctor after 3 months extended

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said on Friday that it was extending the right of general health insurance beneficiaries to change their personal doctor (GP) three months after registering until May 31, 2020.

Under standing rules, such a change is permitted every six months. But in September, the HIO announced that as an exception and for the period of October to December 31, 2019, beneficiaries can change doctors after three months.

The change can be made on the IT platform or at the personal doctor.

Further information is available on the service centre of the GHS on 17000 (no toll) or by email to [email protected].

Meanwhile, President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday welcomed yesterday’s decision by the Cyprus Association of Private Hospitals giving the green light to an MoU with the HIO saying it opened the road for the implementation of the second stage of the general health scheme.

Heads of private hospitals yesterday ecided in principle to accept the MoU as a basis for negotiations with each hospital separately.

“I would like to express the certainty that this decision will lead to the full implementation of this historical reform for out country, the GHS, within the timeframes set,” Anastasiades said.

The president said he was proud that because of the preparatory work carried out by the government and the effective cooperation with political forces, after decades of inactivity, this radical reform the benefits of which citizens are already seeing, will be implemented.

