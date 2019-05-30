GHS: Pharmaceutical companies, importers sign memorandum with OAY

After negotiations that lasted several months, Cypriot pharmaceutical companies, representatives of international companies and importers signed a memorandum of understanding with the Health Insurance Organisation (OAY) to provide medicine to the GHS, Phileleftheros reported.
It said that after this development, citizens will have access to almost all medicine currently in the market.
The memorandum which was signed on Thursday afternoon, contains clauses that control discounts provided to OAY by companies and issues that have to do with budget.
