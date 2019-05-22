GHS members to get health cards for EU national health systems

All those who have signed up with Cyprus’ general health scheme (GHS) will be entitled to medical care at European state systems as from June 1, after cabinet approved a proposal by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Previously, European Health Insurance cards valid in other EU countries were issued only based on economic criteria, the minister said on Wednesday.

Under EU regulations, everyone who has signed up with the GHS will be eligible and will be issued a health insurance card which will allow them to to receive medical care at all the corresponding national systems when travelling.

This includes in-hospital care, even though in Cyprus this part of the GHS will only be implemented in a year’s time.

Moreover cabinet on Wednesday also approved an incentives scheme for private hospital that sign up with the GHS. They will be eligible for a subsidy of up to 60,000 euro from a total 3 million euro budget to cover accreditation costs with bodies certified by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua).

According to the European Commission website, the health insurance card gives access to medically necessary, state-provided healthcare during a temporary stay in any of the 28 EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, under the same conditions and at the same cost (free in some countries) as people insured in that country.

Cards are issued by the national health insurance provider.

The European Health Insurance Card: