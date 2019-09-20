GHS: Amendment to allow change of doctor after three months

The Health Insurance Organisation said on Friday that general health insurance beneficiaries will be able — as an exception — to change their personal doctor (GP) three months after registering.

It said this temporary arrangement will apply from October to December 31, 2019.

Under standing rules, such a change is permitted every six months.

The change can be made on the IT platform or at the personal doctor.

Further information is available on the service centre of the GHS on 17000 (no toll) or by email to [email protected].

Read more