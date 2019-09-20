Menu
Local

GHS: Amendment to allow change of doctor after three months

September 20, 2019 at 12:52pm
Edited by

The Health Insurance Organisation said on Friday that general health insurance beneficiaries will be able — as an exception —  to change their personal doctor (GP) three months after registering.

It said this temporary arrangement will apply from October to December 31, 2019.

Under standing rules, such a change is permitted every six months.

The change can be made on the IT platform or at the personal doctor.

Further information is available on the service centre of the GHS on 17000 (no toll) or by email to  [email protected].

Read more

More groups can register with GHS following IT system changes

You May Also Like

Local
September 20, 2019

Protaras: Woman spotted floating unconscious in sea

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 20, 2019

Cyprus President Anastasiades and Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet in New York

Antonis Christodoulou
Local
September 20, 2019

Youth in Cyprus take to streets in climate change protest (Photos)

Antonis Christodoulou