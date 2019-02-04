Geroskipou is a coastal town in Cyprus, east of Paphos. It is the second largest municipality in the Paphos District. Yeroskipou.

Geroskipou has much to offer the visitor and a pleasant morning or afternoon can be spent visiting the local attractions. The village also has a good selection of shops on the main street, from Turkish Delight to basket ware and ceramics. Below is a short list of the most popular attractions and further information on Geroskipou can be found on their website. (Address given below)

Agia Paraskevi Byzantine Church – Geroskipou village

Located in the village of Geroskipou, this interesting 9th century Byzantine church is a five-domed, three-aisled, barrel-vaulted basilica, making it one of only two such churches on the whole island, and a significant example of Byzantine architecture.

The beautiful interior wall paintings date to various periods, from the 8th-15th centuries. A monochrome reddish cross, painted directly on the stone, is of an earlier type and was revealed during restoration works. This type of cross is usually dated to the Early Christian period, up until the 8th-9th century.

Apart from its frescoes, the church also contains a rather significant portable, double-sided icon, dating to the 15th century. The Virgin Mary is depicted on one side, and the scene of the Crucifixion on the other.

According to tradition, the name Geroskipou (‘sacred garden’ in Greek) derives from the sacred gardens of the Goddess Aphrodite, which were located to the south of the village towards the sea, at the point where the ancient pilgrims began their journey to the sanctuary of Palaipafos (old Pafos). As such, the church may stand on the ruins of an ancient temple dedicated to Aphrodite, although it could also originally have been dedicated to Timios Stavros (the Holy Cross). Today, it is dedicated to the Christian martyr Agia Paraskevi.

Geroskipou Municipal Beach – Blue Flag

A beach full of life and activity.

Located in the Geroskipou area of the Pafos (Paphos) district, the 400-metre long, sandy Municipal Beach is a hub of activity from water sports and sporting tournaments, to concerts.

The sands are deep green/golden, and the clean seawaters here are calm and shallow, making it a popular choice for all, including families with children.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, dustbins, recycling bins, water sports and a children’s playground. There are also restaurants, fish taverns, cafes, bars kiosks, convenience stores and accommodation in the area.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April 15 – October 31, 11:00 – 17:30.

Access is easy by foot, bike, bus or car, with car-parking available.

Disabled access is also available.

Cyprus Weddings in Geroskipou

Experience an escape from reality, a place that remains delightfully magical…Geroskipou Weddings in Cyprus. Geroskipou is the ideal place for a man and a woman to join together and share their vows, after all legend has it that Aphrodite, Goddess of Love and Beauty, chose this place as her sacred gardens. Weddings take place in a specially designed and decorated room at Geroskipou Town Hall, Monday to Friday from 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. Your exact wedding date and time can be arranged either by phone or during your first visit to the registry, provided you allow for a maximum of 15 days between your first visit and the ceremony day. The cost of the wedding is 128 Euro Inc VAT. The ceremony itself is a short civil act service conducted by the Mayor of Geroskipou during which you are called upon to exchange your marriage vows and then the rings.

The Folk Art Museum

is well signposted and just a few minutes walk from the village centre. It is a lovely old rustic building centred around two court yards and at one time was owned by the British Vice Council. The buildings were restored and opened as the Folk Art Museum in 1978. There are many historic exhibits depicting life, work and traditional crafts and art over the 19th and early 20th Century. You will need at least 1hour or more to visit all the rooms and exhibits. There is a small entry charge which is under 2euro pp. Ladies please note no bags or handbags are allowed into the museum and have to be left with security at the entrance.

Opening times: 9am-5pm during the summer and 8am-4pm during the winter. Telephone No 26306216

Loukoumi

Cyprus Delight also known as Turkish Delight is a sweet confection made of jelly, almonds, sugar, starch and liberally sprinkled with icing sugar. It has been made in the village by the same family using the original recipe for over a hundred years and is now exported all over the world. The shop is placed in the main street of Geroskipou and people are welcomed to visit and sample the delight before they purchase. For more information visit: http://www.aphroditedelights.com

The town is the only place in the world which has protected geographical indication (PGI) for the popular dessert

Courtesy of the CTO and Community Council of Geroskipou