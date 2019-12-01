Geroskipou ‘greener’ by 650 trees

A day after 2500 trees were planted in Latsia, it was the turn of volunteers in the Paphos area to show their commitment to a greener future with a tree planting initiative at Geroskipou.
The event was organised by Geroskipou Municipality, 100,000 trees in Paphos and the AKTI Project and Research Centre.
Old and young planted 650 saplings — carobs, terebinth and pine trees among other — within Geroskipou’s municipal boundaries starting from the church of Ayios Spyridonas. During the event, volunteers also cleaned up litter. The initiative ended in Geroskipou Square with music, story telling and other activities.
