Germasogia dam to overflow – authorities urge caution

Germasogia dam is expected to overflow on Saturday if heavy rains continue, mayor Demetris Xydias told CNA.
The municipality has closed off a parking lot next to Amathos river, which will be affected if the dam overflows, the mayor said.
Authorities are urging the public to be extra careful when crossing roads and bridges over the river and to comply with traffic signs.
According to Water Development Department data, 2.9 million cubic metres of water have flowed into the dam in the past 24 hours. Total water levels at the dam stand at around 9 million cubic metres — equivalent to 66.4% of total capacity.
