German TV channels turn spotlight on Dherynia

Two private German TV stations, n-tv and RTL Channel, have sent film crews to Dherynia to report on the situation in the buffer zone, Dherynia mayor Andros Karayiannis told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that the German TV station ARD had visited the area last November to report on cooperation between the two communities, particularly in areas on either side of the Green Line. They also reported on the opening of Dherynia checkpoint.

The other two channels came earlier this week to report on developments since the opening of the checkpoint, whether crossings continued and whether there was cooperation between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, particularly in the buffer zone, he said.

“The two TV channels were particularly interested in what happened in the buffer zone, taking into consideration that Dherynia as much as possible uses the buffer zone for agriculture. The reporters expressed the opinion that if the two communities continue to cultivate the land in the buffer zone for fruit and vegetables, peace may come to Cyprus,” he said.

The mayor said Germans are particularly sensitive to these issues because of the former division of their country and the Berlin Wall. The two private channels are based in Berlin.