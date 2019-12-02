German airline Condor’s survival a trump card for Cyprus tourism

The continued operation of Thomas Cook‘s German holiday airline Condor despite its parent company’s recent collapse seems to be Cyprus tourism’s trump card.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism estimates that the increase in arrivals from Germany in 2020 will exceed 20%. Germany, after all, is among the five markets the Mediterranean island attracts tourism from, insiders told Phileleftheros.

Even though the German market has had many ups and downs over the years.

German tourists are considered “good customers” because they do not just seek the island’s sun and the sea. They also want to explore the history and tradition of Cyprus, and have lifetime experiences. At the same time, German tourists record above average per capita expenditure.

In 2018, the average per capita expenditure of tourists was €688, while the Germans spent €769 per person while on vacation. However, relations between Cyprus and Germany are directly linked with air services.

And the closure of Cobalt, Air Berlin and Germania airlines has hampered air connectivity of the two countries reducing the tourist flow to Cyprus as a result.

In 2019, the Deputy Ministry was confronted with the shutdown of Germania. In 2018, Germania transported to and from Cyprus airports a total of 50,000 visitors. That’s why the Deputy Ministry had to provide incentives to attract tourists from Germany last year in order to keep arrivals high.

Germany is a market that has had fluctuations over the years. The largest number of arrivals was recorded in 1997 (197,000). In 2005, tourist arrivals were at 183,000 – a number that is at the same level as last year that is 189,000.

In 2013, arrivals amounted to just 86,397 and beyond that the trend is steady. This has also contributed to the strengthening of our country’s connectivity with various cities in Germany.

Cyprus can attract even more tourists and above all high-income ones not only from Germany but from other countries as well. Through the development of alternative forms of tourism.

In the next two years, markets such as France, the Netherlands and Belgium will be targeted, according to insiders.

