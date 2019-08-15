George Michael’s English cottage sells for £3.4 million — Parikiaki

The English country house that was the longtime home of the late pop star George Michael has been sold, Parikiaki reports.

The 16th-century property, in the village of Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, changed hands for £3.4 million on July 31, according to records with the Land Registry, England’s property record database.

Mill Cottage, as it’s known, was sold by Michael’s charitable trust, which names his sister as one of three trustees. The buyers—who could not be reached for comment—are reportedly local to the area.

The Wham! frontman, who died in 2016 at the age of 53 in the home, had owned the riverside cottage since 1999, when he paid £1.45 million for it, listing records show.

Last month’s transaction appears to have been an off-market deal, with no public listing information available. But a glimpse inside the home was given in 2004, when Michael gave a tour on Oprah Winfrey’s TV show.

“It’s not exactly spacious, but it’s my idea of a beautiful house,” he said in the segment. “Of course, it has really low ceilings because people were so short in those days. This is about as English and as historic as you can get.”

When showing viewers the library, he noted how it wasn’t there when he bought the house, “but I think every house should have a library,” he said. “I’d love to tell you that all the books in this library were Shakespeare or Wordsworth, but most of them are just antique books that we bought in bulk. But I think they’re just beautiful, so they’re kind of furniture rather than cultural input.”

And in California, a mid-century modern style hexagonal home that belonged to Michael in the 1980s is currently on the market with an asking price of US$5.9 million.

George Michael, born Georgios Kyriakou Panayiotou, died on Christmas Day, 2016. A prolific artist he sold 115 million records.

Read more