George Heracleous – “Manifesto”

Artist George Heracleous presents his new body of work, ‘Manifesto‘, curated by Sylia Panayiotidou, at Morfi Gallery in Limassol (www.morfi.org), from the 6th until the 13th of April 2019. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, the 6th of April at 7 pm.

With colour being the centrepiece of his work, George Heracleous has managed to develop a personal visual language and his own way of communicating with the viewer. Carefully composed forms, scratched marks, unexpected colours, and a dazzling light emerge through dozens of layers of oils, and become a vehicle for exploring inner aspects of the self through a personal visual idiom. The artist creates a chronicle, through the abstraction; he talks about nature, beauty, life, death. The viewers, consumed by his stories, are called upon to perceive, recognise and experience fragments of the (sub) consciousness of the artist, but also of themselves.

For Heracleous, the most integral aspect of the work is the very process of creating, as he spends hours projecting his truth on the canvas. The canvases vibrate, enclosing so much energy – entities that reflect the relationship between the artist and the world that surrounds him. Through his work he reveals inner agonies, traumas, anger, joy, tranquillity, hope, with unforeseen innocence and unprecedented lyricism. The smooth surfaces he creates – a strongly recognisable element of his practice – give the impression that the works are printed on the canvas, completely disconnected from their creator and ultimately from reality itself.

George Heracleous was born in Limassol. He studied Chromotherapy at St. George’s College in London. He has been working as a painter professionally for twenty years. Heracleous has presented his work in solo and group exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad. His paintings are part of public and private collections around the world. He owns a workshop/gallery space in the centre of Limassol, where he lives and works.

6 – 13 April 2019

morfi gallery, Agkyras 84, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus

Tel. +357 99345474