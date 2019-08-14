GDP up an annual 3.2% in the second quarter

Cyprus’ GDP grew by an annual 3.2% in the second quarter of the year, the Statistical Service announce on Wednesday.

According to a flash estimate, “the GDP growth rate in real terms during the second quarter of 2019 is estimated at +3.0% over the corresponding quarter of 2018. Based on seasonally and working day adjusted data, GDP growth rate in real terms is estimated at +3.2%”, Cystat said.

The increase of the GDP growth rate was mainly attributed to the sectors of construction, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support service activities and arts, entertainment and recreation.

Financial and insurance activities recorded a negative growth rate.

(Cyprus News Agency)