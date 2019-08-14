GDP rises by 0.2% in both the euro area and in the EU28 and by 0.7% in Cyprus during Q2 2019

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 and by 0.7% in Cyprus during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

According to Eurostat, in the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area by 0.5% in the EU28, again by 0.7% in Cyprus and by 0.2% in Greece (latest available data).

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.1% in the euro area by 1.3% in the EU28 and by 3.2% in Cyprus in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.2%, +1.6% and 3,5% respectively in the previous quarter. GDP grew in Greece by 1.3%.

During the second quarter of 2019, GDP in the United States increased by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.8% in the first quarter of 2019). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.3% (after +2.7% in the previous quarter).

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons increased by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, employment had grown by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.3% and +1.2% respectively in the first quarter of 2019.

