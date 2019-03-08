GDP growth rate during fourth quarter of 2018 estimated at +3.8%

Τhe GDP growth rate in real terms during the fourth quarter of 2018 is positive and estimated at +3.8% over the corresponding quarter of 2017, according to figures puplished by the Statiscal Service.
Based on seasonally and working day adjusted data, GDP growth rate in real terms is also estimated at +3.8%.
The increase of the GDP growth rate is mainly attributed to the sectors: “Hotels and Restaurants”, “Retail and Wholesale Trade”, “Construction”, “Manufacturing”, “Professional, scientific and technical activities” and “Administrative and support service activities”. Negative growth rate was recorded by the sector “Financial and Insurance Activities”.
(Cyprus News Agency)