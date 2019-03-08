Menu
Economy

GDP growth rate during fourth quarter of 2018 estimated at +3.8%

March 8, 2019 at 4:13pm

Τhe GDP growth rate in real terms during the fourth quarter of 2018 is positive and estimated at +3.8% over the corresponding quarter of 2017, according to figures puplished by the Statiscal Service.

Based on seasonally and working day adjusted data, GDP growth rate in real terms is also estimated at +3.8%.

The increase of the GDP growth rate is mainly attributed to the sectors: “Hotels and Restaurants”, “Retail and Wholesale Trade”, “Construction”, “Manufacturing”, “Professional, scientific and technical activities” and “Administrative and support service activities”. Negative growth rate was recorded by the sector “Financial and Insurance Activities”.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
March 8, 2019

Registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 3.1% ιn January-February 2019

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
March 8, 2019

Trilateral meeting on tourism between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt in Berlin

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
March 8, 2019

Full backing to Finance Minister was expected

Annie Charalambous