Police looking for suspect; investigating premeditated murder after Nicosia fire kills one (picture)

Police are looking for 32 year old IMPRACHIM CHALIL in connection with the fire that broke out in central Nicosia early on Wednesday, killing one woman, philenews reported.
Chalil is 1.65 metres tall, of average build, with short black hair.
Anyone with any information should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or 22802231, the closest police station or the citizen’s hot line on 1460.
Police said they are investigating premeditated murder, conspiracy, arson and breaking and entering.
On Wednesday morning, the fire service and police were called to Costakis Pantelides street off Eleftheria Square to respond to a fire at a café. The fire broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey building.
While tackling the blaze, fire fighters found the body of a woman on the first floor.
Some residents managed to evacuate the building before the arrival of fire fighters. The woman was on the first floor which had filled with smoke.
